Corona, NM

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Corona Daily
Corona Daily
 4 days ago

(CORONA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Corona. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Corona:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aDFLcri00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Corona, NM
With Corona Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

