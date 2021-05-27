Cancel
Soda Springs, CA

Daily Weather Forecast For Soda Springs

Posted by 
Soda Springs Post
Soda Springs Post
 4 days ago

SODA SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDFLYHg00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Soda Springs Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

