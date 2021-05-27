Cancel
Mitchell, OR

Mitchell Weather Forecast

Mitchell Journal
 4 days ago

MITCHELL, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDFLWWE00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

