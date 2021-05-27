Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission
BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 61 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 15 to 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 51 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
