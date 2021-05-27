Cancel
Brevig Mission Dispatch

Weather Forecast For Brevig Mission

Brevig Mission Dispatch
Brevig Mission Dispatch
 4 days ago

BREVIG MISSION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aDFLUkm00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 61 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 51 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 58 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brevig Mission, AK
With Brevig Mission Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

