Lottie, LA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lottie

Lottie Post
Lottie Post
 4 days ago

LOTTIE, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fgbqj_0aDFLTs300

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lottie Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Get weather-ready — Lottie’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Lottie: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Monday, May 17: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
East Feliciana Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 05:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN WEST FELICIANA NORTHWESTERN POINTE COUPEE AND NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES...WILKINSON AND WESTERN AMITE COUNTIES At 606 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Big Bend, or 8 miles east of Bordelonville, moving east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Centreville, Woodville, Gloster, Norwood, Lettsworth, Fort Adams and Crosby. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Pointe Coupee Parish, LAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 14:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-04 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Amite County in southern Mississippi * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 226 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Sibley to near Bayou Current, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Woodville, Morganza, Lettsworth, Batchelor, Fort Adams, Dolorosa and Crosby. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH