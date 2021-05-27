Whiting Weather Forecast
WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.