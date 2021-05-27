Cancel
Whiting, KS

Whiting Weather Forecast

 4 days ago

WHITING, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0aDFLSzK00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 70 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Whiting, KS
With Whiting Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Whiting, KS
Get weather-ready — Whiting’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Whiting: Sunday, May 16: Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Jackson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Riley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Intense thunderstorm lines can produce brief tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Although a tornado is not immediately likely, it is best to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. These storms may cause serious injury and significant property damage. Target Area: Jackson; Riley A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GEARY...SOUTHEASTERN RILEY...NORTHEASTERN MORRIS NORTHWESTERN SHAWNEE...WABAUNSEE...SOUTHEASTERN POTTAWATOMIE AND SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON COUNTIES At 1017 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles south of Westmoreland to near Wamego to 6 miles south of Alta Vista, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. The strongest winds are on the north side of the line with the hail threat on the south side of the line. SOURCE...Radar indicated and reported by trained spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Wamego, Rossville, Alma, Eskridge, St. Marys, St. George, Maple Hill, Alta Vista, McFarland, Paxico, Belvue, Emmett, Louisville, Delia, Willard, Keene and Volland. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 315 and 347. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
Jackson County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Jefferson, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northeastern and east central Kansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Jefferson; Shawnee The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in northeastern Kansas Northeastern Shawnee County in east central Kansas Southeastern Jackson County in northeastern Kansas * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 1059 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Denison to 4 miles east of Silver Lake, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Northeastern Topeka, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Hoyt, Ozawkie, Nortonville, Winchester, Denison, Williamstown, Perry Lake and Grantville. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...60MPH
Douglas County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Osage, Shawnee by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:45:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas; Jackson; Jefferson; Osage; Shawnee SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR JEFFERSON...SHAWNEE...DOUGLAS NORTHEASTERN OSAGE AND SOUTHEASTERN JACKSON COUNTIES UNTIL 445 AM CDT At 355 AM CDT, Doppler Radar was tracking strong easterly winds from dissipating showers that could gust up to 50 mph. It is possible you may hear no thunder and have little to no rain with these strong winds. Locations impacted include Topeka, Lawrence, Baldwin City, Carbondale, Valley Falls, Oskaloosa, Tecumseh, Eudora, Richland, Silver Lake, Auburn, Overbrook, Burlingame, Perry, McLouth, Meriden, Scranton, Hoyt, Ozawkie and Nortonville. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 351 and 355. Kansas Turnpike between mile markers 165 and 205.