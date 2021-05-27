Cancel
Winifred, MT

Winifred Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Winifred Updates
Winifred Updates
 4 days ago

WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDFLR6b00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 05:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. Target Area: Fergus WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Fergus County. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT today. * IMPACTS...Slushy snow accumulation is possible on some roads, creating slippery driving conditions, especially over mountain passes and higher terrain.