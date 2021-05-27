Winifred Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WINIFRED, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.