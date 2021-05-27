Sharon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 53 °F
- 8 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Rain likely in the day; while chance rain during night
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
