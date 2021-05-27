Cancel
Sharon, KS

Sharon Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

 4 days ago

SHARON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDFLMwC00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 53 °F
    • 8 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain likely in the day; while chance rain during night

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

