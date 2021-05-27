Cancel
Coin, IA

Thursday set for rain in Coin — 3 ways to make the most of it

Coin Bulletin
Coin Bulletin
 5 days ago

(COIN, IA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Coin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Coin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aDFLL3T00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 41 °F
    • 3 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Coin, IA
With Coin Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

