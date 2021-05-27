Cancel
Arthur Daily Weather Forecast

ARTHUR, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF7EG_0aDFLJI100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 64 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 15 to 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 63 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

