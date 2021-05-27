4-Day Weather Forecast For Onslow
ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
