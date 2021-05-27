4-Day Weather Forecast For Onslow

ONSLOW, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms High 57 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 50 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.