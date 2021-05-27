Tower City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOWER CITY, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.