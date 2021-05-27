Flash Flood Watch issued for Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 07:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Johnson; Nemaha; Pawnee; Richardson; Saline FLASH FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Nebraska, including the following areas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee, Richardson and Saline will expire AT 8 AM CDT this morning. The Flood Watch will be allowed to expire. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.alerts.weather.gov