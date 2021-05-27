Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night High 50 °F, low 32 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance Rain Showers High 62 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



