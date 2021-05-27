Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night
- High 50 °F, low 32 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance Rain Showers
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
