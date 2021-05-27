Cancel
Mooreton, ND

Mooreton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Mooreton Dispatch
 5 days ago

MOORETON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aDFLEsO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then widespread frost during night

    • High 50 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 62 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mooreton, ND
ABOUT

With Mooreton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

