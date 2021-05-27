Cancel
New Leipzig, ND

Jump on New Leipzig’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
New Leipzig Daily
New Leipzig Daily
 5 days ago

(NEW LEIPZIG, ND) Thursday is set to be rainy in New Leipzig, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Leipzig:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aDFLDzf00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain and snow showers likely then mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 44 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 42 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig Daily

New Leipzig, ND
ABOUT

With New Leipzig Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

