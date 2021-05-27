Flood Advisory issued for Miami by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Advisory for Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.