Miami County, KS

Flood Advisory issued for Miami by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 06:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Miami The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a * Flood Advisory for Miami County in east central Kansas Northern Bates County in west central Missouri Cass County in west central Missouri * Until 1100 AM CDT. * At 751 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Harrisonville, Paola, Spring Hill, Peculiar, Osawatomie, Louisburg, Adrian, Garden City, Archie, Drexel, Cleveland, Freeman, Creighton, East Lynne, Fontana, Lake Annette, Gunn City, West Line, Merwin and New Lancaster. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov
Effective: 2021-05-09 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson; Miami SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN MIAMI...SOUTHEASTERN JOHNSON...CASS...NORTHWESTERN HENRY...NORTHEASTERN BATES AND WESTERN JOHNSON COUNTIES UNTIL 145 AM CDT At 1259 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cleveland, or 7 miles northeast of Louisburg, moving east at 60 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Belton, Raymore, Harrisonville, Pleasant Hill, Peculiar, Louisburg, Holden, Garden City, Archie, Lake Winnebago, Drexel, Cleveland, Urich, Freeman, Creighton, Chilhowee, East Lynne, Kingsville, Lake Annette and Baldwin Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for east central Kansas...and west central Missouri.