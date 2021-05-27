Buckland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 53 °F, low 32 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
