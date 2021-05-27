Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buckland, AK

Buckland Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Buckland News Alert
Buckland News Alert
 5 days ago

BUCKLAND, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aDFL7mY00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 57 °F, low 31 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 53 °F, low 32 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Buckland News Alert

Buckland News Alert

Buckland, AK
0
Followers
24
Post
9
Views
ABOUT

With Buckland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buckland, AK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Ak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Buckland, AKPosted by
Buckland News Alert

Sunday sun alert in Buckland — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(BUCKLAND, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buckland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Buckland, AKPosted by
Buckland News Alert

Take advantage of Friday sun in Buckland

(BUCKLAND, AK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Buckland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Buckland News Alert

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Buckland

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Buckland: Monday, May 10: Isolated rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain and snow showers during night; Tuesday, May 11: Isolated rain and snow showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Scattered rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;