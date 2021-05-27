Cancel
Marshall, AK

Marshall Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Marshall Times
Marshall Times
 5 days ago

MARSHALL, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VK7q9_0aDFL6tp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Marshall Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

