Ardiah Managed Services announces new sales executive
Rockport — Ardiah Managed Services has announced that Michelle Martin is the Northeast Business Development & Sales Executive, who will oversee Ardiah’s business development efforts for Maine and the Northeast. Martin has worked within the banking and financial industries for 11 years for companies like State Farm, Maine Family Federal Credit Union and most recently John Deere Financial via United Ag & Turf (Hammond Tractor).knox.villagesoup.com