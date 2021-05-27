Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Index, WA

Index Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Index Daily
Index Daily
 5 days ago

INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aDFL2Mv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 54 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Index Daily

Index Daily

Index, WA
3
Followers
50
Post
146
Views
ABOUT

With Index Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Index, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Wa#Newsbreak#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Rainy forecast for Index? Jump on it!

(INDEX, WA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Index, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Your forecast: The next 4 days in Index

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Index: Monday, May 17: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain then rain showers during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
Index, WAPosted by
Index Daily

Index’s 4-day weather outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Index: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night; Monday, May 17: Slight chance light rain then rain showers likely in the day; while rain showers likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance light rain during night;
Snohomish County, WAmltnews.com

Under the Weather: What current dry conditions could mean for the upcoming fire season

The month of May thus far has been nice and dry, with very little in the way of rain. So far, we’ve only seen 0.24 inches of rainfall compared to the average of 0.88 inches by this time of the month. This doesn’t seem like a huge difference, but if you look beyond the month, you can see that we are running drier than normal for this time of the year. Take a look at the image below.