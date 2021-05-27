Index Daily Weather Forecast
INDEX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Rain then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 54 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
