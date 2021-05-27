Petrolia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
