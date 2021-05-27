Cancel
Petrolia, CA

Petrolia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Petrolia Journal
Petrolia Journal
 5 days ago

PETROLIA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HSJB6_0aDFL0bT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

