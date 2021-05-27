Michigan Daily Weather Forecast
MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 66 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
