Michigan State

Michigan Daily Weather Forecast

Michigan Voice
 5 days ago

MICHIGAN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AxQKQ_0aDFKyvp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night

    • High 53 °F, low 30 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Michigan, ND
