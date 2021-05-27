Cancel
Capay, CA

Capay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Capay News Flash
Capay News Flash
 5 days ago

CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0aDFKuOv00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 93 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Capay, CA
3
Followers
48
Post
97
Views
ABOUT

With Capay News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

