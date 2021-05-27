Capay Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CAPAY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 88 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 90 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 93 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 100 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.