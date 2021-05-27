4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F 6 to 16 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Sunday, May 30 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 73 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.