4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett
WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 73 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.