Winnett, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Winnett

Winnett Journal
 5 days ago

WINNETT, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aDFKsdT00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 16 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 73 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Winnett Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

