Engineers from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) are set to trial new, state-of-the-art robot submarines in Loch Ness to pave the way for safer and more cost-efficient offshore operations. The latest phase of Oceanids—a programme with several industry partnerships which aims to put the UK at the forefront of world-class autonomous technology development—will see the team pilot the latest version of the NOC's successful Autosub Long Range (ALR) vehicle to ensure its capabilities are ready for scientific deployments anywhere in the ocean. The newly developed ALR, better known as Boaty McBoatface, offers a step change in capability compared to the earlier model.