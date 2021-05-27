Cancel
Delmita, TX

Weather Forecast For Delmita

Delmita Daily
Delmita Daily
 5 days ago

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db1zN_0aDFKoLn00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delmita, TX
ABOUT

With Delmita Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Delmita, TXPosted by
Delmita Daily

Get weather-ready — Delmita’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Delmita: Friday, May 14: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 16: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Starr County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Hidalgo County in deep south Texas South Central Starr County in deep south Texas * Until 245 PM CDT. * At 1248 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Los Ebanos, Alton, La Grulla, Jimmy Carter High School, La Joya High School, La Joya City Hall, John F Kennedy Elementary School, Lorenzo De Zavala Middle School, Sam Fordyce Elementary School, Cesar Chavez Middle School, Cuevitas, Ann Richards Middle School, Abram-Perezville and Doffing. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Hidalgo County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN HIDALGO AND SOUTHEASTERN STARR COUNTIES UNTIL 100 PM CDT At 1214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Garciasville to near Madero. Movement was north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Edinburg, Mission, Palmview, Penitas, Sullivan City, La Joya, Palmhurst, Garciasville, North McAllen and Los Ebanos.
Starr County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Starr by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 23:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Starr County in Deep South Texas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1155 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near North Escobares, or near Escobares, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rio Grande City, Roma, Sullivan City, Escobares, El Sauz, Garciasville, La Rosita, La Grulla, La Victoria and Los Alvarez. This includes US Highway 83 between mile markers 798 and 806, and between mile markers 810 and 836. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Starr County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Starr, Zapata by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Starr; Zapata A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN STARR AND SOUTHEASTERN ZAPATA COUNTIES At 1053 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Falcon, or 7 miles east of Lopeno, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Roma, El Sauz, Viboras, Lopeno, New Falcon, Roma Creek, Roma High School, Salineno, Falcon State Park and Roma City Hall. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Brooks County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Brooks, Coastal Kenedy, Inland Kenedy, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 21:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Kenedy; Inland Kenedy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Starr SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN KENEDY...SOUTHERN JIM HOGG...NORTHWESTERN HIDALGO...NORTHEASTERN STARR AND BROOKS COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1043 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Airport Road Addition to near Viboras. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Falfurrias, Armstrong, Agua Nueva, Encino, Viboras, Rachal, Puerto Rico, Airport Road Addition, La Gloria and La Reforma.