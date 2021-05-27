Weather Forecast For Delmita

DELMITA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 23 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 23 mph



