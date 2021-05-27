Elida Weather Forecast

Cancel
ELIDA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01B9oA_0aDFKnT400

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 74 °F, low 57 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 76 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Elida Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(ELIDA, NM) Sunday is set to be rainy in Elida, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.
Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(ELIDA, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Elida. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Elida, NMPosted by
Elida Journal

Get weather-ready — Elida’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Elida: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:07:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 407 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Arch, or 17 miles southeast of Portales, moving north at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Arch. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for east central New Mexico. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 18:29:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The heavy rainfall and slow movement of these storms will result in flooding of road intersections, low lying areas and normally dry arroyos. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Poor Drainage Areas for Central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 406 PM MDT, Local gauge reports indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portales and Oasis State Park.
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:08:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning will continue. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, flash flooding has been reported in Portales. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Roosevelt A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROOSEVELT COUNTY At 504 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Portales, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portales, Floyd, Arch and Oasis State Park. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

Heavy rains flood Portales

PORTALES -- Much-welcomed heavy rains fell across much of the region on Saturday afternoon, flooding streets and leaving cars stranded across Portales and other areas. Roosevelt County had some of the more impressive rainfall with one rancher near Milnesand reporting 4.25 inches. The weather station at Eastern New Mexico University...
Roosevelt County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Roosevelt by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Target Area: Roosevelt The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Roosevelt County in east central New Mexico * Until 715 PM MDT. * At 433 PM MDT, Local gauge reports indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.25 and 2.25 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Portales and Oasis State Park. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Bernalillo County, NMweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for East Central Plains, Middle Rio Grande Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northeast Plains; Northwest Highlands; Northwest Plateau; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands FIRE WEATHER WATCH SATURDAY FROM LATE MORNING THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR ALL ZONES BELOW SNOWPACK DUE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY .After some potential fire starts today due to a mixture of wet and dry thunderstorms over central and western areas, strong winds will develop and humidities will plummet on Saturday. Haines Indices will reach 6 in most places as high temperatures vary from a few degrees above normal in the west to as much as 10 degrees above normal in the east. The Red Flag Threat Index is forecast to reach historical values in portions of Harding and San Miguel Counties, where gusts may reach 50 mph. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...The entire fire weather forecast area below significant snowpack from late morning through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 30 to 40 mph west of the central mountain chain and from 35 to 50 mph further east. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6-15 percent, except for some higher readings over the highest terrain of the Sangre de Cristo and Tusas Mountains. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.