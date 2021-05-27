A cloudy Thursday in Effie today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(EFFIE, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Effie:

Thursday, May 27 Cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost during night High 54 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 66 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



