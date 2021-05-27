Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo Dam, NM

Navajo Dam is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Navajo Dam Updates
Navajo Dam Updates
 5 days ago

(NAVAJO DAM, NM) A sunny Thursday is here for Navajo Dam, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Navajo Dam:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aDFKkot00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam Updates

Navajo Dam, NM
8
Followers
44
Post
338
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo Dam Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo Dam, NM
City
Navajo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It#Food Truck#Thunderstorms#Picnic#Sun Thursday#Nws Data#Snacks#Gathering Sizes#Country#Nm#Health Authorities#Risk Levels#Covid 19 Restrictions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Madison, FLPosted by
Madison (FL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MADISON, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Madison. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Markham, ILPosted by
Markham (IL) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(MARKHAM, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Markham. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Douglas, WYPosted by
Douglas News Beat

Sunbreak Tuesday — tackle it with these activities

(DOUGLAS, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Douglas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!