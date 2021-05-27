Cancel
Metaline Falls, WA

Metaline Falls Weather Forecast

Metaline Falls Dispatch
 5 days ago

METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aDFKazd00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 70 °F, low 40 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

