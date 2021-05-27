Metaline Falls Weather Forecast
METALINE FALLS, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 70 °F, low 40 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.