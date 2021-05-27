Vaughn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
