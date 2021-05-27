Vaughn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 72 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.