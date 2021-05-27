Cancel
Vaughn, NM

Vaughn Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Vaughn Journal
Vaughn Journal
 5 days ago

VAUGHN, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aDFKWPb00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn Journal

Vaughn, NM
With Vaughn Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Vaughn, NMPosted by
Vaughn Journal

3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Vaughn

(VAUGHN, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Vaughn. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Vaughn, NMPosted by
Vaughn Journal

Get weather-ready — Vaughn’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vaughn: Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Guadalupe County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Guadalupe A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTY At 237 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Vaughn, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Vaughn. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 197 and 204. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 265 and 278. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NM

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guadalupe by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:19:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Guadalupe The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 219 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Vaughn, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Vaughn. This includes the following highways Highway 285 between Mile Markers 196 and 204. Highway 60 between Mile Markers 264 and 278. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Guadalupe County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Guadalupe County, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Highlands; Guadalupe County; Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN SAN MIGUEL AND NORTHWESTERN GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 301 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Villanueva State Park, or 35 miles south of Las Vegas, moving north at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Villanueva State Park, Villanueva and Sena. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for central, northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Guadalupe County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern San Miguel County, Guadalupe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern San Miguel County; Guadalupe County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND NORTH CENTRAL GUADALUPE COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM MDT At 356 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Santa Rosa Lake State Park, or 11 miles north of Santa Rosa, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Santa Rosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern and east central New Mexico.
Vaughn, NMPosted by
Vaughn Journal

Your 4-day outlook for Vaughn weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vaughn: Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 15: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;