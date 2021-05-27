Cancel
Grand Marais, MI

Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Marais

Grand Marais News Alert
Grand Marais News Alert
 5 days ago

GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aDFKRzy00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 42 °F, low 39 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 48 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Grand Marais News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

