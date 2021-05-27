Daily Weather Forecast For Grand Marais
GRAND MARAIS, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 42 °F, low 39 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 48 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 54 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 64 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.