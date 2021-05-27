Cancel
Wakita, OK

Thursday rain in Wakita: Ideas to make the most of it

Wakita Today
 5 days ago

(WAKITA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wakita Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wakita:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0aDFKPEW00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • 7 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Wakita Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

