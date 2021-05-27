Thursday rain in Wakita: Ideas to make the most of it

(WAKITA, OK) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Wakita Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wakita:

Thursday, May 27 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 85 °F, low 54 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 71 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.