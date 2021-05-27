Angoon Weather Forecast

ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 55 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Light Rain Likely High 52 °F, low 47 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, May 29 Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night High 52 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Light Rain High 54 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



