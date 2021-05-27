Angoon Weather Forecast
ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night
- High 55 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Light Rain Likely
- High 52 °F, low 47 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night
- High 52 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Light Rain
- High 54 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
