Angoon, AK

Angoon Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Angoon Daily
 5 days ago

ANGOON, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0aDFKNiI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night

    • High 55 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Light Rain Likely

    • High 52 °F, low 47 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Light rain likely in the day; while light rain during night

    • High 52 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Light Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Angoon Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

