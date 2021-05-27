Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Supai, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Supai

Posted by 
Supai Digest
Supai Digest
 5 days ago

SUPAI, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ouwFF_0aDFKJBO00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 57 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Supai Digest

Supai Digest

Supai, AZ
0
Followers
26
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Supai Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Supai, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Az
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Supai, AZPosted by
Supai Digest

Get weather-ready — Supai’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Supai: Monday, May 17: Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;