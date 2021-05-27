Cancel
Sharon Grove, KY

Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Sharon Grove Today
Sharon Grove Today
 5 days ago

SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wAN8C_0aDFKHPw00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sharon Grove, KY
Sharon Grove is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(SHARON GROVE, KY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sharon Grove. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
EnvironmentPosted by
Get weather-ready — Sharon Grove’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sharon Grove: Monday, May 10: Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Tuesday, May 11: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night; Thursday, May 13: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night;
Severe Weather Statement issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-06 17:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Todd A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM CDT FOR TODD COUNTY At 427 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Clifty to Guthrie, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Law enforcement. Trees were reported down at scattered locations around Christian County between 3 and 315 pm. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Elkton, Guthrie, Trenton, Justice, Allensville, Allegre and Clifty. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Flash Flood Warning issued for Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 20:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-05 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 757 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Allegre and Clifty. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flood Warning issued for Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 09:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Flood Warning for Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Northeastern Christian County in south central Kentucky Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Northern Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 940 AM CDT, some flooding continued on area roads. Heavy rain earlier this morning produced isolated amounts of between 5 and 6 inches in parts of the warning area. Highway 181 on the northwest side of Greenville still had 18 to 24 inches of water over it. Although the rain has ended, significant hazards continue to exist on roadways. Some locations that will experience flooding include Central City, Nortonville, Powderly, Greenville, Weir, Graham, Dunmor, White Plains and Drakesboro.
Special Weather Statement issued for Christian, Todd, Trigg by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 04:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Todd; Trigg SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MUHLENBERG...NORTHERN CHRISTIAN...EAST CENTRAL CALDWELL...NORTHEASTERN TRIGG...SOUTHEASTERN HOPKINS AND NORTHERN TODD COUNTIES UNTIL 400 AM CDT At 250 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of strong thunderstorms from near Dawson Springs and Crofton to near Greenville, moving east at 35 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Central City, Dawson Springs, Nortonville, Mortons Gap, Crofton, Powderly, Graham, Greenville, Weir, Dunmor, White Plains, Drakesboro, St. Charles, Hawkins and Clifty. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for western, south central and northwestern Kentucky.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Muhlenberg County in south central Kentucky Christian County in south central Kentucky Southeastern Hopkins County in northwestern Kentucky Todd County in south central Kentucky * Until 545 AM CDT. * At 505 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Crofton to near Fort Campbell, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hopkinsville, Oak Grove, Elkton, Fort Campbell. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 71 and 92. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 97 and 106. Western Kentucky Parkway between Mile Markers 39 and 41. Pennyrile Parkway between Mile Markers 1 and 34. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Christian, Hopkins, Muhlenberg, Todd by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Christian; Hopkins; Muhlenberg; Todd THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MUHLENBERG CHRISTIAN...SOUTHEASTERN HOPKINS AND TODD COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds to 50 mph are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 AM CDT for south central and northwestern Kentucky.