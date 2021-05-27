Sharon Grove Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SHARON GROVE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 84 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
