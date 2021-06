Saint John Paul the Great Catholic School near Dumfries is preparing for graduation this Friday. Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School is capping off an unprecedented year with an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021. Each graduate is permitted to bring four guests to the celebratory occasion. The ceremony, to be held on the school’s football field, will take place Friday, May 28, at 10:30 a.m. Saint John Paul the Great and all high schools in the Catholic Diocese of Arlington safely re-opened at the beginning of the 2020-21 academic year for hybrid (in-person and virtual) learning, as all 41 brick-and-mortar schools reopened for fully in-person or hybrid instruction.