Daily Weather Forecast For Wamsutter
WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.