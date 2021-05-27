Cancel
Wamsutter, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Wamsutter

Posted by 
Wamsutter Today
Wamsutter Today
 5 days ago

WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aDFKC0J00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wamsutter, WY
ABOUT

With Wamsutter Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

