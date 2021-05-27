Daily Weather Forecast For Wamsutter

WAMSUTTER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while clear during night High 67 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 24 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 71 °F, low 41 °F 8 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



