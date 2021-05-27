Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Bison

(BISON, SD) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Bison Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Bison:

Thursday, May 27 Rain showers likely then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 43 °F, low 34 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 60 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 26 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 66 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.