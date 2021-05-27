Cancel
Tilden, TX

Weather Forecast For Tilden

Tilden News Alert
Tilden News Alert
 5 days ago

TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CfDZN_0aDFK8Ye00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 94 °F, low 72 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tilden, TX
With Tilden News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(TILDEN, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Tilden Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Get weather-ready — Tilden’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Tilden: Saturday, May 15: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Sunday, May 16: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 09:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; Live Oak; McMullen A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUVAL SOUTHEASTERN MCMULLEN...NORTHWESTERN JIM WELLS AND SOUTHWESTERN LIVE OAK COUNTIES At 938 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Clegg, or 20 miles southwest of George West, moving east at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Rancho De La Parita and Annarose around 955 AM CDT. Midway around 1010 AM CDT. Westdale around 1015 AM CDT. This includes the following highways US Highway 281 between mile markers 646 and 666. US Highway 59 between mile markers 738 and 750. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Live Oak County in south central Texas Northeastern McMullen County in south central Texas * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 535 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Choke Canyon, Tilden, Calliham, Crowther, Cross and Whitsett. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Live Oak County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Live Oak, McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi. Target Area: Live Oak; McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Tornado Warning for Eastern McMullen County in south central Texas West central Live Oak County in south central Texas * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 519 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Tilden, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern McMullen and west central Live Oak Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN
Mcmullen County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: McMullen The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central McMullen County in south central Texas * Until 545 PM CDT. * At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Tilden, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Tilden around 520 PM CDT. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH
Mcmullen County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for McMullen by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: McMullen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL MCMULLEN COUNTY At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Tilden, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. This severe storm will be near Tilden around 525 PM CDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Duval County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval, La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 15:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; La Salle; McMullen; Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Duval County in south central Texas Southern La Salle County in south central Texas Southwestern McMullen County in south central Texas Northeastern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Ewell Site. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. This includes the following streams and drainages Black Creek, Jaboncillo Creek, Nueces River, Live Oak Creek, Charamusca Creek, San Casimiro Creek, Sauz Creek, Chucareto Creek, Las Raices Creek, Quintania Creek, Olmos Creek, Los, Tecolate Creek, Piedra Creek and Caiman Creek.
Bee County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bee, Duval, Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bee; Duval; Inland Kleberg; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 105 AND 109 DEGREES ARE EXPECTED TODAY The combination of warm temperatures and high dewpoints will produce heat indices between 105 and 109 degrees today. Residents with outdoor activities planned are urged to drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing and take frequent breaks from the heat. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.