Weather Forecast For Tilden

TILDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 96 °F, low 75 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 95 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 94 °F, low 72 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 92 °F, low 71 °F Windy: 22 mph



