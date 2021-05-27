Cancel
‘What Happens When Americans Can Finally Exhale’: A look at the trauma faced by millions during the Covid pandemic

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleJournalist and writer Ed Yong has covered the Covid-19 pandemic since it began for The Atlantic magazine and has written a new piece called “What Happens When Americans Can Finally Exhale,” focusing on what post-pandemic life could look like. Yong joins News NOW to discuss his piece and the lasting impacts of the pandemic felt by millions of Americans.

