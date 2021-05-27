Daily Weather Forecast For Neche
NECHE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Areas of frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost during night
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 72 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
