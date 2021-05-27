Weather Forecast For Dell City
DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 10 to 17 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- 6 to 18 mph wind
