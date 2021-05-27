Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dell City, TX

Weather Forecast For Dell City

Posted by 
Dell City News Beat
Dell City News Beat
 5 days ago

DELL CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0aDFK41k00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 94 °F, low 63 °F
    • 10 to 17 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 60 °F
    • 6 to 18 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dell City News Beat

Dell City News Beat

Dell City, TX
0
Followers
39
Post
21
Views
ABOUT

With Dell City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dell City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dell City, TXPosted by
Dell City News Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DELL CITY, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Dell City Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Dell City, TXPosted by
Dell City News Beat

Dell City is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(DELL CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Dell City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Dell City, TXPosted by
Dell City News Beat

Get weather-ready — Dell City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dell City: Thursday, May 13: Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while clear during night;
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Hudspeth Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HUDSPETH COUNTY UNTIL 830 PM MDT At 756 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles north of Allamoore, moving east at 15 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Gusty winds may reach portions of Interstate 10 east of Sierra Blanca between mile markers 120 and 140 along with localized blowing dust. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Hudspeth County.
Hudspeth County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 09:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hudspeth The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Hudspeth County in western Texas * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 446 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.75 and 1.1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sierra Blanca and Quitman Canyon.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected on Saturday .An upper level trough will move through on Saturday bringing very dry weather and gusty southwesterly winds across southern New Mexico and West Texas. Minimum relative humidity will drop into the single digits, while winds will be above 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055 AND 056 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 110, 111, 112 and 113 in southwestern and south-central New Mexico. * WIND...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...5 to 12 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR HUDSPETH AND EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 407 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms in northern Mexico, moving east-northeast at 20 mph. A few storms have already developed in southern Hudspeth County and the line from Mexico will move into Hudspeth and eastern El Paso Counties over the next one-half hour. Wind gusts up to 50 mph, pea-size hail, and brief heavy rainfall will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include East El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Tornillo, Sierra Blanca, Clint, Horizon City, Dell City, Allamoore, Loma Linda, Fabens, Indian Hot Springs, Desert Haven, Hueco Tanks, Fort Hancock, Fort Quitman, Cornudas, Esperanza and Frenchman Canyon. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 25 and 134.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-02 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility around one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Southern New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon to 8 PM MDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Sunday.
El Paso County, TXweather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. * WHERE...Along and adjacent to east slopes of Organ and Franklin mountains. * WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MDT Monday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening.