Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Geneseo, KS

Sun forecast for Geneseo — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Posted by 
Geneseo Digest
Geneseo Digest
 5 days ago

(GENESEO, KS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Geneseo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aDFK2GI00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 66 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo Digest

Geneseo, KS
1
Followers
46
Post
49
Views
ABOUT

With Geneseo Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geneseo, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Nws Data#Face#Ks#Inspiration#Snacks#Risk Levels#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Geneseo, KSPosted by
Geneseo Digest

Get weather-ready — Geneseo’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Geneseo: Tuesday, May 18: Patchy fog in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Thursday, May 20: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Kansas State1350kman.com

AP: Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County. Saline County also saw major damage Sunday, with water in several homes. Residents say the water came up so quickly they had little warning.
Reno County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-21 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. KSC155-159-180715- /O.EXT.KICT.FL.W.0016.210518T1400Z-210521T0900Z/ /HTCK1.1.ER.210518T1400Z.210519T0600Z.210520T2100Z.NO/ 202 PM CDT Mon May 17 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Friday morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Cow Creek near Hutchinson. * From Tuesday morning to late Thursday night. * At 1:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 8.2 feet and rising. * Flood stage is 9.5 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 10.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday afternoon. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, The low water crossing on Wilson Rd between 69th Ave to 82nd Ave floods. Target Area: Reno; Rice The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Cow Creek near Hutchinson affecting Rice and Reno Counties. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Cow Creek Hutchinso 9.5 8.2 Mon 1 pm CDT 9.7 10.0 9.6
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 22:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Southwestern Ellsworth County in central Kansas Northwestern Rice County in central Kansas Barton County in central Kansas * Until 1215 AM CDT. * At 1123 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Geneseo to Olmitz. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 45 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Great Bend, Hoisington, Ellinwood, Claflin, Holyrood, Bushton, Geneseo, Albert, Lorraine, Olmitz, Galatia, Susank, Frederick, Great Bend Airport, Cheyenne Bottoms and Odin. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Harper County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Harvey, Kingman, McPherson, Reno, Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Be prepared to take shelter in the event the storms intensify and become severe...or a warning is issued by the National Weather Service. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Harper; Harvey; Kingman; McPherson; Reno; Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Reno County in south central Kansas Eastern Rice County in central Kansas McPherson County in central Kansas Harper County in south central Kansas Western Harvey County in south central Kansas Kingman County in south central Kansas * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1158 PM CDT...National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Windom to near Partridge to 11 miles east of Nashville to near Kiowa...and moving east to southeast at 40 mph. Winds up to 55 mph and small hail is possible. * Locations impacted include Hutchinson, Mcpherson, Lyons, Lindsborg, Kingman, South Hutchinson, Sterling, Anthony, Moundridge, Harper, Inman, Buhler, Haven, Nickerson, Burrton, Galva, Pretty Prairie, Attica, Marquette and Little River. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for central Kansas.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Rice County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 17:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE COUNTY At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geneseo to near Lyons to 5 miles south of Alden, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Rice County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE COUNTY At 1140 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Geneseo to near Lyons to 5 miles south of Alden, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lyons, Sterling, Little River, Chase, Bushton, Geneseo, Alden, Raymond, Frederick and Silica. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH