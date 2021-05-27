Cancel
San Simeon, CA

Weather Forecast For San Simeon

San Simeon Updates
 5 days ago

SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aDFK0Uq00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 64 °F, low 45 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 62 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With San Simeon Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

