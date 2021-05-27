Weather Forecast For San Simeon
SAN SIMEON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Patchy fog then partly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 62 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while patchy fog during night
- High 66 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
