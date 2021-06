An Eco-Friendly Way of Building Is Making Its Way In Costa Rica. Costa Rica is a country known for its efforts to preserve the environmental richness that has made it a household name among the most popular tourist destinations. In accordance with the preservation of natural resources, there has been a tremendous amount of efforts put forth by the government that includes creating bills favoring reforestation, protecting 25% of its territory through national parks and reserves, and promoting economic growth through decarbonization.