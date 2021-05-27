Baileyville Weather Forecast
BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 69 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
