Baileyville, KS

Baileyville Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Baileyville Updates
 5 days ago

BAILEYVILLE, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aDFJtYP00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 69 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

