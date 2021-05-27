Middle Brook Weather Forecast
MIDDLE BROOK, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
