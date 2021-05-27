Beverly Daily Weather Forecast
BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 40 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
