Weather

Beverly Daily Weather Forecast

Beverly Daily
Beverly Daily
 5 days ago

BEVERLY, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDFJljp00

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance light rain then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Windy: 40 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Adams County, WAweather.gov

Blowing Dust Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 14:26:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Areas of visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust mainly along the I 90 corridor. Areas next to plowed fields could see visibility less than a quarter of mile. * WHERE...Quincy, Wilbur, Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Ritzville, and Odessa. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, Pull Aside, Stay Alive.