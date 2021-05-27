Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night High 72 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 73 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night High 69 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Sunday, May 30 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 67 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



