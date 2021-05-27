Cancel
Lake George, CO

Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Lake George Bulletin
Lake George Bulletin
 5 days ago

LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aDFJdg100

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 69 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lake George Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

