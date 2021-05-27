Lake George Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAKE GEORGE, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 72 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, May 30
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
